Weekend Winter Wallop: Significant snow and bitter temperatures

Almost all of central Indiana is now under a Winter Storm Warning through Monday. Even after the snow ends, difficult travel is expected to continue due to very cold temperatures. Road treatments may not be effective, so it could take some time for conditions to improve even after the snow ends Sunday evening. That is why the National Weather Service has extended the warning into Monday.

One thing I really want to emphasize is that this is more of a Sunday storm than a Saturday one. Yes, there will be some light snow on Saturday, especially in southern locations, but the snow really doesn't start to pick up in intensity until early Sunday morning, continuing through the morning before tapering off in the afternoon. In fact, some areas could see snowfall rates of an inch per hour Sunday morning. If you have plans Saturday night, I don't think you need to cancel them—just know that some light snow will develop, and what does fall will stick. We're looking at one to two inches by 10 p.m. Saturday. After that, I would try to stay home if possible.

Our overall thinking has not changed regarding snowfall totals. Most of the area will see 6 to 10 inches, with lower amounts to the north and some areas south of I-70 likely to receive 12 inches or more. The biggest uncertainty remains in northern locations, where a lot of dry air will be in place; if the storm tracks farther south, we might have to decrease those totals a bit. Right now, I'm still estimating 4 to 7 inches for those areas. When you look at the snow bands, keep in mind that the higher amounts will be in the southern part of each band, with lower amounts to the north.

Temperatures will remain bitter cold all next week as well.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Saturday: Light snow develops in the afternoon. High: 13°

Saturday Evening: Snow becomes more widespread. Low: 1°

Sunday: Heavy Snow. Snow taper during the evening. High: 15°

Monday: Partly cloudy but still bitter cold. High: 10°

