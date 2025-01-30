Wet afternoon and evening as widespread rain develops

Headlines



RAIN ARRIVES THIS AFTERNOON

TEMPERATURES REMAIN ABOVE NORMAL

DRY WEEKEND AHEAD

Have the umbrella handy this afternoon and evening if you are going to be out and about. The good news is that will be all rain as temperatures will be well above freezing in the 40s this afternoon and evening.

The heaviest rain will be south and north of the area where over an inch can fall. Here in central Indiana it looks like our rainfall totals will generally be in the .25"-.50" range with isolated higher totals.

While not a washout tomorrow it will still be damp and dreary with occasional rain chances off and on throughout the day. It will be mild though with highs that will be in the low to mid 50s.

The weekend through will be dry with highs in the 40s for Saturday with partly cloudy skies and then more clouds but warmer temperatures for Sunday. Highs Sunday afternoon could get close to 60° in spots.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Afternoon and evening rain. High: 49°

Overnight: Areas of rain. Low: 42°

Tomorrow: Sct. showers off and on. High: 54°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast