Wet Weather Ahead of Halloween

Best shot for showers is south
Rain Chances
Headlines

  • RAIN RETURNS
  • COOLER AIR
  • HALLOWEEN FORECAST

Rain is back for some as we head into midweek. Our best chance for showers will be near the Indy metro and southeast. This big rain maker is more of a glancing blow for the Hoosier state. Latest model runs drift this system a bit farther east, dropping our rain chances here.

Wednesday Rain

This will be in and out in time for Halloween! Trick or treat is looking cool and dry with temperatures in the 50s. It will be a bit breezy, so keep that in mind.

Trick or Treat

The weekend is looking mostly dry and feeling like fall with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 59°
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 44°
Tomorrow: Showers. High: 55°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

