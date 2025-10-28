Wet Weather Ahead of Halloween

Headlines



RAIN RETURNS

COOLER AIR

HALLOWEEN FORECAST

Rain is back for some as we head into midweek. Our best chance for showers will be near the Indy metro and southeast. This big rain maker is more of a glancing blow for the Hoosier state. Latest model runs drift this system a bit farther east, dropping our rain chances here.

WRTV

This will be in and out in time for Halloween! Trick or treat is looking cool and dry with temperatures in the 50s. It will be a bit breezy, so keep that in mind.

WRTV

The weekend is looking mostly dry and feeling like fall with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 59°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 44°

Tomorrow: Showers. High: 55°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast