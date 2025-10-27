Wet Weather on the Way

Headlines



COOLING THIS WEEK

RAIN RETURNS

HALLOWEEN FORECAST

We are starting the week off warm with temperatures in the mid 60s. Monday stays dry, but mostly cloudy. Rain chances go up quickly through midweek. Wednesday is our best chance to see showers.

WRTV

Most of the rain will fall near the Indy metro area and south. Some totals could end up near the .75 to 1.25" range. Rain totals fall off quickly as you head north.

WRTV

Halloween is looking mostly dry. There is a spotty rain chance in the morning, but for now trick or treat is looking good. There is a chance this system could stall and we have to push rain chacnes later. Hopefully that won't be the case, but check back just in case.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. High: 65°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 45°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, evening shower chance. High: 60°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast