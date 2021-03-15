What to do when a tornado warning is issued

Severe weather can impact central Indiana day or night. That’s why it’s important this week to get a refresher of your safety plan at home, work and school.

If you’re at home when a tornado warning is issued, get to the lowest, interior level of your home. A basement is ideal, but an inside room away from windows is also a good place.

If you live in a mobile home, see if there is a storm shelter or sturdy building where you can wait out the storm. If you’re at work or school, make sure you ask someone in charge what the plan is, in case a tornado warning is issued.

Also, make sure you have multiple ways of being alerted when a warning is issued. Tornado sirens should NOT be your main source of a nearby threat…especially if you’re inside. They aren’t designed for that.

If you do hear the tornado sirens sound, it means one of three things:

