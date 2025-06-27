When will this hot stretch end?

Headlines



HEAT INDEX NEAR 100°

SCATTERED STORM CHANCES

NOT AS HOT NEXT WEEK

Our heat wave continues into this evening. Temperatures will climb back into the low 90s this afternoon and with the humidity it will feel like 100° at times. There will be a lot of dry time, but we will be watching for afternoon storms and showers. If you are heading out to the Marion County Fair, here is what to expect.

The weekend will be a bit more manageable as far as heat. Afternoon thermometers will hit the mid 80s, which is closer to average for this time of the year. Both days will feature a storm and shower chance with Saturday's greater potential south of the metro and Sunday's chance lining up in the evening.

Next week looks much better temperature wise. There will be some showers to dodge Monday, but highs falling into the mid 80s will be much better!

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Afternoon storm chance. High: 90°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 72°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Afternoon storm chance. High: 89°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast