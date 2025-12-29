Whipping winds to bitter cold

Headlines



WIND ADVISORY

VERY COLD AIR

FLURRIES POSSIBLE

It will be an incredibly windy day. Wind gusts will hold in the 40 plus miles per hour range. Conditions will improve throughout the day with gusts dropping into the mid 20 MPH range. It will be MUCH colder today with most of central Indiana seeing a 40 to 50 degree temperature swing.

WRTV

Flurries are possible later this week. As we end 2025 and bring in 2026, watch for some scattered, very light snow.

WRTV

The colder air is here to stay. It looks to be a bit more manageable by the weekend, but long gone are the 50s and 60s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Very Windy. High: 24°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 16°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High: 29°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast