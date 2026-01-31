Cold Weather Advisory returns through Sunday morning

A persistent area of snow brings the chance of some additional, light accumulation to the area through this evening. A few flurries or snow showers may continue through the night. Skies remain mostly cloudy as we all remain very cold. Look for lows around 0°. A Cold Weather Advisory covers much of Central Indiana through 9AM Sunday.

The cold eases just a touch Sunday. Highs make their way into the middle 20s. That's still more than 10° below average, but still an improvement. We should see some sun with more clouds sticking around. We can't rule out a few flurries or snow showers.

Scattered snow showers are possible late Sunday into early Monday. Some minor accumulations are possible, which may lead to some slick spots Monday morning.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with flurries/snow showers. Low: 0°

Sunday: Partly sunny. PM snow showers possible. High: 24°

Monday: AM snow showers. Mostly cloudy. High: 30°

Tuesday: Light snow possible. High: 31°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast