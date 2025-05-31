Wildfire smoke keeps a haze in the sky this weekend

Overall, we're enjoying a nice weekend as we put the wraps on May and get June underway. You may have noticed a haze in the air. That's wildfire smoke from fires in Canada. Other than that, we'll have a nice and comfortable evening. If you're going to the Pacers game or a watch party, be ready for some cooler temps by the time the game ends.

wrtv

If you're venturing out early Sunday, you might want to have the jacket handy. We start the day in the 40s. Temperatures should warm quickly though with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs in the middle 70s put us pretty close to average.

wrtv

Sunshine is likely to be filtered by wildfire smoke again Sunday. Weather models keep a pretty sizable plume of it across Central Indiana through the end of the weekend.

wrtv

Temperatures return to more summer-like levels in the week ahead. Rain chances hold off until Wednesday.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 47°

Sunday: Mostly sunny with haze. High: 76°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 83°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast