Wind, a wintry mix and bitter temps arrive this evening

BRIEFLY WARM THIS AFTERNOON

WIND ADVISORY STARTS AT 6PM

SNOW SQUALLS & TUMBLING TEMPS TONIGHT

Temperatures today will be the warmest in the nearly a week. The problem it the warm up is very brief as a strong cold front arrive this evening. We will briefly climb into the 40s in most locations this afternoon a temps will tumble this evening.

A Wind Advisory will be in place from 6pm - 4am tomorrow. The wind will pick up as the day goes on and the gust as high as 40 mph this this evening. It will be a cold and biting wind out of the northwest.

As the cold air comes in some snow squalls will be possible. A quick coating to .5" will be possible in isolated spots. What snow does fall could slicken up the roads very quickly. Look for maybe a mix at the start but then all snow squalls late tonight and overnight.

Tomorrow morning will be bitter with wind chill values below zero for most of the area.

It remains very cold tomorrow with highs only in the low 20s. However, there is a warm up over the weekend and highs will be in the low 50s by Monday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy - Windy - Wintry mix late. High: 41°

Overnight: Snow squalls. Bitter cold Low: 13° (wind chill below zero)

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny but bitter High: 25°

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High: 30°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast