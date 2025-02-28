Wind Advisory extended until 10 PM. Much colder weekend.

Warm winds continue to howl across Central Indiana this evening. The Wind Advisory is now in effect until 10 PM. Winds will gradually diminish tonight, but we will keep gusts between 20 and 25 mph. Our wind direction swings around to the NW, which will bring a return to much colder temperatures. We'll drop into the middle and upper 20s by Saturday morning.

March ushers in the beginning of meteorological spring. However, it's going to be pretty cold as we get the new month underway. High temperatures are stuck in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday. We may even see a few flurries Saturday.

wrtv

A steady NW wind of 10-20 mph, with gusts around 25 mph, means we have to talk about wind chills once again Saturday. Feels like temperatures will be in the teens and lower 20s throughout the day.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low: 28°

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy. Flurries possible. High: 34°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 39°

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 47°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast