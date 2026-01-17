Wind chills drop below zero early Sunday

Temperatures continue to drop this weekend. A few isolated snow showers remain possible this evening, but they'll bring little to no accumulation. A west breeze will keep wind chills in the teens and single digits. Be sure to grab the layers, if you're heading out.

It's a frigid feel for our Sunday. Temperatures only make their way into the lower 20s, but won't even feel that "warm" with a SW breeze. Mostly cloudy skies continue to be the rule with just a little sun here or there. A few snow showers are possible Sunday evening. The best chance of seeing snowflakes will be across northern areas.

Wind chills dip below zero Sunday morning. A SW wind with gusts around 25 mph mean much of the day will only feel like the single digits to about 10°.

We are even colder Monday. After that, we see temperatures slowly moderating some. Many of us should reach close to 40° by Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 11°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. PM snow shower possible. High: 23°

Monday: Decreasing clouds. High: 15°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 23°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast