Wind chills drop below zero Sunday

Colder temperatures are taking back over across Central Indiana. We'll drop to around 20° overnight. That means any standing water could cause slick spots. Skies stay mostly cloudy.

We could see a few snow showers as temperatures continue to drop Sunday. Any accumulations are expected to be light. We'll be wringing out any available moisture as temperatures fall into the lower teens by Sunday evening. A NW breeze only adds to the frigid feel with PM wind chills dropping below zero.

An Extreme Cold WATCH is in effect across most of Central Indiana Sunday night into Monday morning. This is a new alert issued by the National Weather Service. In short, the organization no longer separates the cold weather threat between wind chill and actual temperature. It's all lumped into one type of alert.

This particular Extreme Cold WATCH is for wind chills expected to reach -10° to -20° through the first half of our Monday. These dangerously cold temperatures mean you really need to limit the time you and your pets are outdoors. If you do have to go out, grab all the layers!

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 21°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and very cold. Snow showers possible. High: 21°

Monday: Dangerously cold with wind chills near -20°. High: 12°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very cold. High: 8°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast