Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Wind chills drop below zero Sunday

KM6.png
wrtv
KM6.png
Posted
and last updated

Colder temperatures are taking back over across Central Indiana. We'll drop to around 20° overnight. That means any standing water could cause slick spots. Skies stay mostly cloudy.

We could see a few snow showers as temperatures continue to drop Sunday. Any accumulations are expected to be light. We'll be wringing out any available moisture as temperatures fall into the lower teens by Sunday evening. A NW breeze only adds to the frigid feel with PM wind chills dropping below zero.

KM7.png

An Extreme Cold WATCH is in effect across most of Central Indiana Sunday night into Monday morning. This is a new alert issued by the National Weather Service. In short, the organization no longer separates the cold weather threat between wind chill and actual temperature. It's all lumped into one type of alert.

KM3.png

This particular Extreme Cold WATCH is for wind chills expected to reach -10° to -20° through the first half of our Monday. These dangerously cold temperatures mean you really need to limit the time you and your pets are outdoors. If you do have to go out, grab all the layers!

KM2.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 21°
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and very cold. Snow showers possible. High: 21°
Monday: Dangerously cold with wind chills near -20°. High: 12°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very cold. High: 8°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk