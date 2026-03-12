Winds ramp up into Friday

Headlines



STRONG WINDS FOR FRIDAY

STORMS AND SHOWERS BACK SUNDAY

MUCH COLDER NEXT WEEK

It is much cooler out the door today. High temperatures are capped in the 40s for Thursday. Skies stay clear and winds are calm, for now. That changes quickly on Friday with strong winds. There is already a wind advisory set to take effect Friday and a high wind watch in the north portion of the state. Here is a look at how strong winds will get Friday.

WRTV

There are big chances in store for the weekend. We warm on Sunday with storms and showers expected and then temperatures tank into Monday. Some could see a 40 plus degree swing from high to low.

WRTV

The cold air will stick around for at least a few days. St. Patrick's day is looking cold with overnight lows in the teens and highs near freezing.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 49°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 40°

Tomorrow: Windy. High: 56°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast