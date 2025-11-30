Winds subside this evening. Another chance for snow late Monday.

It's feeling more like the heart of winter as we still have about three weeks worth of fall to go. Thankfully, the gusty winds diminish this evening. That will help ease the cold feel some. Overnight, we're still expecting lows in the teens and 20s under cloudy skies.

Monday is another gray and cold day across Central Indiana. Temperatures fall well short of average with highs only reaching around the freezing mark. An ESE wind at 5-10 mph won't add too much to the chill.

wrtv

Our next weather system is already taking aim on the Hoosier State. Light snow may start to enter far NW areas during the evening drive, and will spread SE into Monday night. Snow should be winding down as we approach the Tuesday morning commute, but prepare for some slick conditions. Right now, it looks like much of Central Indiana could see 1-3" of snow with lower amounts across SW areas. We will get some more information later today to make some finer adjustments.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Low: 19°

Monday: Cloudy skies. Snow develops late. High: 33°

Monday Night: Light snow likely. Low: 24°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 28°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 34°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast