Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Windy and colder with snow showers through tonight

KM3.png
Posted
and last updated

Temperatures are dropping and wind gusts are rising. We have a Wind Advisory for much of Central Indiana into the overnight hours. Wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph are possible.

KM2.png

With temperatures dropping through the 30s, scattered snow showers will be with us this evening. They move out overnight. A coating of snow is possible on grassy areas, but roads should be in good shape.

Thursday starts with clouds, but we get back into sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will be a handful of degrees below average with highs in the lower 40s. NW winds with gusts between 20 and 30 mph will add to the cool feel.

KM4.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Windy with scattered snow showers. Low: 28°
Thursday: Decreasing clouds. High: 43°
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers possible. High: 45°
Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 45°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk