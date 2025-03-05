Windy and colder with snow showers through tonight

Temperatures are dropping and wind gusts are rising. We have a Wind Advisory for much of Central Indiana into the overnight hours. Wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph are possible.

With temperatures dropping through the 30s, scattered snow showers will be with us this evening. They move out overnight. A coating of snow is possible on grassy areas, but roads should be in good shape.

Thursday starts with clouds, but we get back into sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will be a handful of degrees below average with highs in the lower 40s. NW winds with gusts between 20 and 30 mph will add to the cool feel.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Windy with scattered snow showers. Low: 28°

Thursday: Decreasing clouds. High: 43°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers possible. High: 45°

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 45°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast