Windy and cooler today. Frost Advisory tonight.

Grab the jacket! You'll need it all day with cooler temperatures, and skies becoming mostly cloudy. Highs only reach into the lower and middle 50s this afternoon. That's more typical of late March. It will also feel a bit cooler with a persistent NW wind. Gusts between 30 and 40 mph will be common into this evening.

As clouds clear and winds relax tonight, areas of frost will be possible by Wednesday morning. That means it's time to protect your sensitive spring plants again. A Frost Advisory is in effect for much of Central Indiana.

Temperatures rebound the rest of the week. Highs approach 80° by Friday afternoon. There is a chance for storms late Friday. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Check back for updates as we get closer.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Clouds increase. Windy. High: 55°

Overnight: Decreasing clouds. Areas of frost. Low: 36°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 62°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast