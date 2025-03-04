Watch Now
Windy and mild with widespread rain tonight

Temperatures stay mild this evening with breezy south winds. Gusts over 30 mph will be common. Rain becomes widespread this evening, and then decreases in coverage overnight. We could still hear a few rumbles of thunder. Although winds will be gusty, the severe weather threat remains off to our south.

Periods of rain carry over into our Wednesday forecast. We still expect many areas will receive between a half and one inch of rainfall. Some isolated higher totals are possible.

Temperatures start Wednesday on the mild side, but will fall through the day. Wind gusts around 35 mph will continue.

We expect a transition from rain to snow late Wednesday into Wednesday night. A light coating to around a half inch of snow will be possible, mainly on grassy areas.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Rain and wind. Low: 50°
Wednesday: Rain and wind. Temperatures fall.
Wednesday Night: Rain transitions to light snow. Low: 27°
Thursday: Decreasing clouds. High: 41°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

