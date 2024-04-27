Windy and warm through Sunday

Warm winds keep temperatures well above average through the rest of the weekend. Those gusts should drop below 30 mph with sunset. An isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out into tonight. Most areas stay dry with the best chance of wet weather across NW locations. Temperatures remain mild with lows in the middle 60s.

SW winds gust around 30 mph again Sunday. Those winds and a partly sunny sky will send our afternoon highs into the lower and middle 80s. The record high for Indy is 86° set in 1894.

The chance for scattered showers and storms returns to start the week. Rain chances bring slightly cooler air Monday with highs in the middle 70s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A few storms possible, mainly north. Low: 64°

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 84°

Monday: Partly sunny with scattered t'storms. Breezy. High: 74°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast