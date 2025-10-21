Windy Tuesday leads to frost potential later this week

Headlines



WINDY TUESDAY

FROST POSSIBLE

WEEKEND RAIN

We are off to a warmer start for our Tuesday, but it comes with some wind. We could see gusts today in the 30+MPH range. This is all from a weak frontal system that has the potential to produce a few scattered showers this afternoon.Overall, the rain looks very spotty and light. Here is a snapshot of what radar could look like by the afternoon.

WRTV

It will get even cooler in the wake of this system. Readings by Wednesday afternoon don't even make it to the 60° mark.

WRTV

The coldest air of the week is reserved for Thursday and Friday morning. There is frost potential with temperatures dropping into the 30s overnight!

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered sprinkle. High: 64°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 44°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 58°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast