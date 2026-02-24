Windy warm up

Headlines



WARMER AND WINDY TUESDAY

WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE THIS WEEK

TEMPERATURES SURGE FOR PART OF THE WEEKEND

Warmer weather is back overall this week. Tuesday, for example will climb into the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies. It will be windy at times with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Our next weather maker is set to get here by Thursday morning. There is potential for a light wintry mix by Thursday morning/midday.

Overall, it is a big warm up this week and into March. Here is a look at a long term forecast with Indiana looking to land above average for March 4-10th.

There is another wintry mix chance into early next week. We will be sure to update you on that potential as we get closer.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cloudy and windy. High: 42°

Overnight: Light wintry mix. Low: 33°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 48°

