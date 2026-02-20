Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Windy weather and falling temperatures into the weekend

Scattered flurries possible
Windy weather brings a weekend cool down
Wind advisory
Headlines

  • WIND ADVISORY IN PLACE
  • TEMPERATURES DROP THIS WEEKEND
  • SOME FLURRIES POSSIBLE

Windy weather will bring a big cool down through Friday and into the weekend. There is a wind advisory in place most of Friday. We could see gusts as high as 40+ miles per hour. That will drop temperatures into the 40s and even the 30s by the afternoon. Here is a snapshot of the wind forecast into the afternoon.

Friday afternoon wind forecast

Temperatures take a hit and never fully recover for the weekend. High temperatures are capped in the 40s and even the 30s. This will be cold enough to support some scattered light snow for Sunday morning. It won't amount to much but don't be surprised to see some flakes flying.

Weekend Forecast

It does look warmer next week. High temperatures manage to climb back into the mid 40s and 50s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Windy. Temperatures Fall. High: 44°
Overnight: Clear skies. Low: 30°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 43°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

