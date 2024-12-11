Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Windy with snow showers through the evening drive

KM2.png
Posted
and last updated

Be prepared for changing road conditions this evening. Scattered snow showers will combine with wind gusts around 30 mph to bring quick drops in visibility. A light coating of snow will be possible, especially on untreated surfaces. Snow showers should come to an end by 8pm. Look for a quick drop in temperatures too. We'll fall into the teens by Thursday morning.

KM5.png

The VERY cold air returns for our Thursday. Temperatures start the day in the teens only to "warm" into the middle 20s. A west wind keeps feels like temperatures in the single digits and teens for much of the day. Clouds increase with the chance for a few afternoon snow showers.

KM3.png
KM4.png

Temperatures rebound pretty quickly. Highs climb back around the 50° this weekend, but it comes with rain chances.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early. Low: 14°
Thursday: Clouds increase. PM snow showers possible. High: 26°
Friday: Partly sunny. High: 37°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk