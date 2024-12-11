Windy with snow showers through the evening drive

Be prepared for changing road conditions this evening. Scattered snow showers will combine with wind gusts around 30 mph to bring quick drops in visibility. A light coating of snow will be possible, especially on untreated surfaces. Snow showers should come to an end by 8pm. Look for a quick drop in temperatures too. We'll fall into the teens by Thursday morning.

The VERY cold air returns for our Thursday. Temperatures start the day in the teens only to "warm" into the middle 20s. A west wind keeps feels like temperatures in the single digits and teens for much of the day. Clouds increase with the chance for a few afternoon snow showers.

Temperatures rebound pretty quickly. Highs climb back around the 50° this weekend, but it comes with rain chances.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early. Low: 14°

Thursday: Clouds increase. PM snow showers possible. High: 26°

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 37°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast