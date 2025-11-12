Winter weather driving

INDIANAPOLIS — When snow begins to pile up in Central Indiana, road conditions can worsen fast. Plows and salt trucks play their part, but what’s on your car may matter even more than how you drive it.

The Importance of Preparation

Dr. James W. Dix III, owner of Circle City Driving Academy, teaches drivers every day. His first winter driving lesson: preparation begins before you leave your driveway.

"When I was growing up, my dad used to call tires. He said, 'Don’t get the ‘may pop’ brand,' and I didn’t know what the ‘may pop’ brand meant, but ‘may pop’ means if you don’t have the right tires, they may pop on you."

That preparation includes fully clearing your vehicle of snow and frost, bumper to bumper. One of the biggest hazards is what many people leave behind: the “snow mattress.” That’s the several-inch slab of snow sitting on the roof that can fly off at high speeds and put other drivers at risk.

Dix stresses that even experienced drivers often misunderstand the limits of their vehicles.

“Before you leave the house, you definitely want to make sure you have your car cleaned off before you get started.”

The Myth of Four-Wheel Drive

A common misconception is that four-wheel drive solves all winter driving problems.

“Often times people think ‘Oh, I have four-wheel drive.’ Well four-wheel drives are great, but four-wheel drives don’t help with stopping the car. They help with taking off.”

In reality, the ability to stop — not just go — is what keeps you safe on slick roads. That brings the focus back to your tires.

Do Tires Really Make a Difference?

At Best-One Indy in Carmel, store manager Brett Bobrow says tread design plays a major role when the snow starts falling.

“So this tire here is kind of a hybrid tire between a dedicated snow tire and an all-season tire. The biggest difference is all the siping.”

Siping — the thin slits cut into the tread — provides extra grip on snow and ice. And regardless of the style of tire you choose, Bobrow says one maintenance step matters above all:

“Tire pressure is the most important part. You want to be what the door placard says on your car.”

The Bottom Line

As the first winter storm arrives, take a moment to:



Clear all snow and ice from your vehicle

Understand your vehicle’s limitations

Check your tire pressure and tread condition



A few minutes of preparation now could make all the difference — and help keep you safe on the road all winter long.