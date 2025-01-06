Winter Storm Warning continues with blowing and drifting of snow

Headlines



LIGHT ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATION SOUTH

BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW ALL DAY

BITTER COLD TEMPS SETTLE IN

The bulk of the accumulating snow will end early this afternoon. An additional 1"-3" is possible in southern locations. To the north snow showers will be possible but little in the way of additional accumulation. While the snow is ending, blowing and drifting will continue as winds remain gusty.

wrtv

Snowfall totals ranged as expected from 6"-10" in southern locations to 1"-4" to the north. Keep that in mind if driving around. If you are traveling south you will run into more issues on the roads.

wrtv

Temperatures will be bitter today. Actual highs will be in the mid 20s but wind chill values will be in the teens throughout the day.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Snow taper. Blowing and drifting High: 27°

Overnight: Very cold. Partly cloudy Low: 10°

Tomorrow: Sun & clouds. High: 28°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & Cold. High: 19°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast