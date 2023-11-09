Winter Storm Watches and Warnings undergo changes for season ahead

Love it or hate it, as we inch closer to the winter season, our overall chances for snow return. When it comes to some of our more impactful snow events, the National Weather Service is making some changes.

Until now, a Winter Storm Watch or Warning was issued when one of two things happened:

A) 6" or more of snow within 12 hours

B) 8" or more of snow within 24 hours

Starting this season, the NWS is simplifying the snow criteria used to issue a Winter Storm Watch or Warning. The timing aspect has been stripped out. Now, the only requirement is based on snow amounts during a single event. The map below from the NWS shows there are some subtle differences in amounts across the state. For much of central Indiana, the criteria for a Winter Storm Watch or Warning is 5" of snowfall. The National Weather Service says the change is to, "allow for a more event driven approach to messaging."

NWS Indianapolis

The snow criteria for a Winter Weather Advisory is not changing. It still calls for 3" to 5" in 12 hours, with the option to issue at 2" to 4".