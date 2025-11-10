Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Winter Weather Advisory: A Snowy and Cold Commute

Warmer later this week
Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory
  • WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 10 AM
  • SLICK ROADS POSSIBLE
  • COLD & WINDY FOR MONDAY

Most of central Indiana is waking up to a fresh coat of snow. There is a winter weather advisory in place until 10 am. Light to moderate snow will stick around through mid morning, so take it slow! Here is a look at Truecast by 9:30 am.

It will also be cold and windy all day. High temperatures make is back into the mid 30s, but it will feel like the low 20s with the wind.

This cold doesn't last long. We will warm up quickly with readings in 50s and 60s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: AM snow showers. High: 34°
Overnight: Clear skies. Low: 23°
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High: 40°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

