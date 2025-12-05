Winter weather hangs on into the weekend

Headlines



COLD AIR STICKS AROUND

WEEKEND WINTRY MIX

A BIT WARMER NEXT WEEK

It is another winter-like day with temperatures staying just below the freezing mark. Heading into the weekend, things look a little more active. Saturday ends up mostly cloudy with a chance for some light mist and drizzle. Sunday, a fast moving system brings light snow north and some rain south. Any totals look very low, but please check back for updates on that system.

Here is one forecast model on Sunday's system. It isn't as impressive for now.

Cold air is back next week with Monday and Tuesday holding in the mid 20s. It does look a touch warmer by midweek.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy. High: 31°

Overnight: A few clouds. Low: 23°

Tomorrow: Cloudy isolated drizzle and flurries possible. High: 33°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast