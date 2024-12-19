Wintry mix could lead to a sloppy start to our Friday

We enjoyed some breaks, but the clouds make a quick return this evening. We could see an isolated rain or snow shower overnight. With fairly dry air in place, most areas stay dry for much of the night. Temperatures hold pretty steady with lows in the lower 30s.

Precipitation should increase in coverage early Friday morning. Temperatures may be just warm enough in spots for rain to mix in initially. The best chance for scattered snow showers comes through the first half of the day. After an initial drop in temperatures, afternoon numbers recover into the middle 30s. That's when we could again mix in a little rain with any showers left over. NW winds turn breezy with gusts over 25 mph. That will provide wind chills in the mid 20s for much of the day.

wrtv

Friday's snowfall was always expected to be light, but the potential accumulations continue to trend lower. A big factor in amounts will be how much rain mixes in. More rain means lower snowfall totals. Most areas are still looking at less than 1" of snow. The best chance of seeing 1"-2" amounts continues to be across north and NE areas.

wrtv

You can watch the IU vs. Notre Dame game on WRTV Friday night. If you are heading to South Bend, you'll want to bundle up! Wind chills will hover around the 20° mark with just an isolated snow shower.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain/snow shower. Low: 30°

Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered rain and snow showers. High: 36°

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 33°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 34°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast