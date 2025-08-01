Wonderful weekend of weather for early August

Our weather doesn't get much better than this for early August. The extra good news is that we get to enjoy the pleasant conditions right through the weekend.

Mostly clear skies tonight mean temperatures cool even more. The AC can rest easy with overnight lows in the 50s.

Low humidity and a NE breeze bring us another very comfortable day Saturday. With partly sunny skies, high temperatures reach into the upper 70s. The one weather issue could again be some wildfire smoke impacting air quality and creating a hazy appearance to the sky.

Very little changes with our weather Sunday. We do get slightly warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Humidity remains in the comfortable range for much of the day. However, we'll notice a return to more muggy weather by early next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 58°

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 79°

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 82°

Monday: Partly sunny. Spotty storm chance. High: 83°

