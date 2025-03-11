With warmer days ahead, Hoosier parents are thinking about summer camp enrollment

INDIANAPOLIS — While the warmer weather shows us we are getting closer to summer, we are still a few months out. But some tell WRTV that now is the time to start signing up for summer camps.

"There are some camps such as Connor Prairie, like you have to mark it on your calendar because it's a 9 a.m. start, but you wake up even earlier so you can be on the waitlist," Stephanie Chey-Sluss said.

It's serious business. "It's harder to get in here than it is a Taylor Swift concert," Chey-Sluss said.

"It's hard to find all-day programs. Or, if it's an all-day program, finding the before-care or after-care is also hard and can be very expensive. So, it's definitely a strategy game," she added.

Chey-Sluss said her twin boys have been signed up for summer camp since the start of the year.

"January 2025, we had the dates marked on our calendar and we also got in one of our camps. We got a Black Friday deal," Chey-Sluss said.

WRTV

"There are many of the camps that will provide scholarships earlier on, so assistance, whatever that may look like from that organization. Sometimes it's a waived fee, sometimes they may offer that scholarship," Ashley Beverly Family Engagement Manager for IPS said.

Beverly said searching early can help parents’ pockets. That's why the district holds an annual fair allowing parents and students to explore different programs.

"There are many organizations that are doing great work that can still interest your child and be in alignment with your schedule. And then look at the library. The libraries offer great opportunities that are typically free for families during the summertime," Beverly said.

WRTV

Amma Movila said picking the right camp has been a struggle.

"It's challenging. And we had different experiences, from the worst to the best, from the expensive to the cheapest. And yeah, I always follow my kids feeling how they like, if they like or don't," Movila said.

Johnny Foster offers summer camps that offer different experiences and affordability.

"In summer camp, kids get to get up and play and have different experiences. They get to deal with their friends in a capacity they may not be able to do in a school setting. And we've seen a lot of kids make a lot of progress over the summer,” said Foster. "This summer, we have a couple of programs I think that parents and students will be interested in. We have our lamp lighters program, we have our martial arts program, and we also have our creative Express."

Here are some resources to help you find a summer camp for your child:

