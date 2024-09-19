Woman killed in hit and run on Indy's Southwest side

Indianapolis — A woman has died after police say she was hit by a driver who fled the scene Wednesday night.

IMPD says officers were called to an area near the intersection of S. Lynhurst Dr. and W. Kelly St. around 8:30pm. Investigators say a woman was walking north on Lynhurst when she was hit by a vehicle. IMPD says the driver did not stop after the crash. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved was a blue Toyota sedan with possible front-end damage. They are also looking into whether any cameras in the area recorded video of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.