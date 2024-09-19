Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Woman killed in hit and run on Indy's Southwest side

Police are searching for a blue Toyota sedan with front-end damage
fatal hit and run southwest side
WRTV
IMPD investigating fata hit and run on southwest side
fatal hit and run southwest side
Posted
and last updated

Indianapolis — A woman has died after police say she was hit by a driver who fled the scene Wednesday night.

IMPD says officers were called to an area near the intersection of S. Lynhurst Dr. and W. Kelly St. around 8:30pm. Investigators say a woman was walking north on Lynhurst when she was hit by a vehicle. IMPD says the driver did not stop after the crash. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved was a blue Toyota sedan with possible front-end damage. They are also looking into whether any cameras in the area recorded video of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.