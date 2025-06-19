Americans urged to leave Israel as conflict with Iran intensifies

Tens of thousands of Americans are now at risk in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. The Trump administration has established a task force to assist Americans struggling to exit the region. With the international airport in Tel Aviv currently closed until further notice, the primary means of evacuation is overland travel into neighboring Jordan.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced on social media that efforts are underway to organize evacuation flights and cruise ship departures for Americans wishing to leave the area. He urged those in need of assistance to register with the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP).

RELATED STORY | Trump says US decision on Iran-Israel conflict coming within 2 weeks

As tensions rise with both nations exchanging attacks, the safety of thousands of American citizens — whether residents, workers, or visitors — has become a pressing concern. The State Department raised its travel warning for Israel to a Level 4 on Monday, which indicates "do not travel."

"Over the past week, to help keep U.S. citizens informed, we have issued more than 30 security alerts to countries in the region and updated the travel advisories for Iraq and Israel," said State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce. "We remind U.S. citizens not to travel to Israel or Iraq, and not to travel to Iran under any circumstances. We continue to monitor the complex and rapidly evolving situation on the ground, as we continue to assess and address the needs of U.S. citizens."

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Israel threatens Iran's top leader after missiles damage hospital and wound dozens

The U.S. embassy in Israel has already begun evacuating some diplomats and non-essential personnel. Additionally, at least 40,000 American troops are stationed in the region, prompting concerns that U.S. involvement in strikes against Iran could provoke retaliatory attacks against American bases and ships. Meanwhile, the U.S. military has increased its deployment of assets in the Middle East, including an additional aircraft carrier and several dozen refueling tankers designed to support Israeli — or potentially American — fighter jets in any conflict with Iran.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.