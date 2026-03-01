How they got him: Khamenei confirmed dead after CIA tracked Iran's Supreme Leader for months

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader and the driving force behind decades of hostility toward Israel, was killed in a targeted Israeli strike enabled by U.S. intelligence.



The CIA had been tracking Khamenei's movements for months — mapping his patterns and identifying locations where he could be reached. On Saturday morning, U.S. intelligence learned he would be attending a high-level meeting with Iran’s top military and defense officials in central Tehran. That tip opened a narrow window for Israel to act.

By Sunday, Israel released footage of the strike, showing precision munitions striking the compound. Iranian state television — in a stunning move — confirmed Khamenei's death.

For Israel, the strike marks the elimination of a figure they considered their greatest foe. Khamenei, who ruled for more than 35 years, oversaw the financing of Hamas, the arming of Hezbollah, and the creation of an anti-Israel military and intelligence network stretching across the Middle East.

Shifting Landscape in Tehran

The death of Khamenei leaves a sudden and uncertain power vacuum. No obvious successor has been named, and analysts say infighting within Iran’s political and military elite is likely. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) retains both its arsenal and its will to continue Iran’s policies, but its next leader could redefine — or double down on — the country’s direction.

Khamenei's removal comes just weeks after massive street protests in Iran, where hundreds of thousands chanted “Death to Khamenei” in rare public defiance. Those rallies did not bring him down — but a joint American-Israeli covert operation did.



A Legacy Built on Destruction

Some leaders are remembered for what they create. Khamenei's legacy may be remembered for what he opposed — and what he was willing to destroy. For decades, he shaped Iran’s foreign and domestic policy to undermine Israel and challenge U.S. influence in the region.

What the Islamic Republic will look like without the man who was the Islamic Republic remains an open and consequential question.