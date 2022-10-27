Watch Now
No jackpot winners for Wednesday's Powerball; jackpot rolls to $800M

Posted at 5:14 AM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 05:14:33-04

No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing.

The numbers drawn were:  19-36-37-46-56-24. No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize to grow to the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday.

The new $800 jackpot amount is for winners who take their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years.

