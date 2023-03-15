VOTE NOW: Betting on the basketball championship

March Madness isn’t just about filling out — and later trashing — brackets, there’s a lot to bet on now that sports betting is legal in a number of states, including Indiana.

The First Four games in Dayton, Ohio, will kick things off and set the final bracket with 68 teams battling it out for the national championship in men’s basketball.

Sweet 16 weekend will see games in New York City, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Missouri, and Louisville, Kentucky.

The Final Four is in Houston. The semifinals are on April 1, with the championship game on April 3.

The top four seeds in the tournament are Alabama, Houston, Kansas, and Purdue. Each is in a region, some tougher than others (on paper), and each has had its share of headaches to set up what could be a chaotic tournament.

So who’s favored to win the title?

Oddsmakers agree with the NCAA selection committee that the No. 1 seeds are the favorites — Houston at plus-500, Alabama at plus-800, Kansas at plus-1,000 and Purdue at plus-1,200.