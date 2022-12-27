VOTE NOW: Flight Cancellations

Air travelers in the US hoping for clear skies on Tuesday following a rough week of weather-related flight cancellations and delays will have to extend their patience a few more days.

Flight Aware shows nearly 2,800 flights into or out of the U.S. are already cancelled on Tuesday. Nearly 2,500 of those are Southwest Airline flights. Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told the Wall Street Journal the company plans to operate just over a third of its schedule in upcoming days to give itself the ability for crews to get into the right positions.

Airports most affected by Tuesday's cancellations are Denver International, followed by Chicago Midway, Baltimore/Washington, Nashville, Dallas Love Field and Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Indianapolis International reported at least 40 cancellations on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said the recent winter storm is to blame for the flight cancellations.

We continue to experience high call and social inquiry volumes. Please check your flight status and explore self-service options here: https://t.co/WIFDwb9epE pic.twitter.com/PCMDOYGHON — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) December 26, 2022

An announcement made in the terminal at Dallas Love Field apologized to customers, and said the next available SWA seats are on Saturday, December 31st and later.

The United State Department of Transportation (USDOT) issued a statement on Monday's massive flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines, saying the agency is "concerned". The agency says its looking into if cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.

USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service. The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan. — TransportationGov (@USDOT) December 27, 2022

Most airlines will rebook you for free on the next available flight as long as it has seats, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

If you want to cancel the trip, you are entitled to a full refund, even if you bought non-refundable tickets. You’re also entitled to a refund of any bag fees, seat upgrades or other extras.

Kurt Ebenhoch, a consumer travel advocate and former airline executive, stressed that travelers are eligible for a refund, not just vouchers for future travel. If you do take a voucher, make sure you inquire about blackout dates and other restrictions on its use.

