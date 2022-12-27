Watch Now
WRTV Live Poll

Actions

VOTE NOW: Flight Cancellations

40+ Flights cancelled at Indianapolis International Airport
12-27-FlightC-ancellations
Eugene Garcia/AP
A flight board shows canceled flights at the Southwest Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International Airport, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)
12-27-FlightC-ancellations
Posted at 2:53 AM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 03:50:15-05

Air travelers in the US hoping for clear skies on Tuesday following a rough week of weather-related flight cancellations and delays will have to extend their patience a few more days.

Flight Aware shows nearly 2,800 flights into or out of the U.S. are already cancelled on Tuesday. Nearly 2,500 of those are Southwest Airline flights. Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told the Wall Street Journal the company plans to operate just over a third of its schedule in upcoming days to give itself the ability for crews to get into the right positions.

Airports most affected by Tuesday's cancellations are Denver International, followed by Chicago Midway, Baltimore/Washington, Nashville, Dallas Love Field and Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Indianapolis International reported at least 40 cancellations on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said the recent winter storm is to blame for the flight cancellations.

An announcement made in the terminal at Dallas Love Field apologized to customers, and said the next available SWA seats are on Saturday, December 31st and later.

The United State Department of Transportation (USDOT) issued a statement on Monday's massive flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines, saying the agency is "concerned". The agency says its looking into if cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.

Most airlines will rebook you for free on the next available flight as long as it has seats, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

If you want to cancel the trip, you are entitled to a full refund, even if you bought non-refundable tickets. You’re also entitled to a refund of any bag fees, seat upgrades or other extras.

Kurt Ebenhoch, a consumer travel advocate and former airline executive, stressed that travelers are eligible for a refund, not just vouchers for future travel. If you do take a voucher, make sure you inquire about blackout dates and other restrictions on its use.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WRTV APPS ARE FREE!