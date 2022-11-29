VOTE NOW: Giving Tuesday

With the biggest shopping weekend out of the way, let's take a moment to give back to those in need.

Billed as a "global day of giving back," Giving Tuesday falls on the Tuesday immediately after Cyber Monday and asks people to "give something more."

Giving Tuesday began in 2012 as a partnership between New York's 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation with one stated goal: Encourage people to do good.

Giving Tuesday can be whatever you want it to be: Donating to a charity, helping out a friend in need, trying to brighten a coworker's day — anything that "builds a more just and generous world."

In the last eight years, the movement has exploded around the world. According to GivingTuesday.org, the event was celebrated by 35 million adults in the U.S. in 2021.

The Organization says giving in the United States alone totaled $2.7 billion representing a 9% increase compared to 2020, and a 37% increase since 2019.

In 2019, Giving Tuesday was spun off into its own organization, and now offers social media toolkits and other resources to nonprofits ahead of the holiday,

