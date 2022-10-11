Watch Now
WRTV Live Poll

Actions

VOTE NOW: Last day to register for November election

Voter registration ends today ahead of November general election
Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. With one polling place designated for Louisville on Tuesday, voters who didn’t cast mail-in ballots could potentially face long lines in Kentucky’s unprecedented primary election. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Posted at 3:22 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 03:22:54-04

INDIANA — Voters in Indiana have until midnight on Tuesday, October 11 to ensure their voter registration is up-to-date ahead of the November election.

Hoosiers can update their voter registration and check their registration status by going to IndianaVoters.com.

Voters in Indiana must:

  • Be at least 18 years old
  • Not in jail or prison
  • Be a United States citizen and Indiana resident

  • Live in precinct for at least 30 days.

Check out our Guide to Elections for more important dates and information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE