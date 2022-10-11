VOTE NOW: Last day to register for November election

INDIANA — Voters in Indiana have until midnight on Tuesday, October 11 to ensure their voter registration is up-to-date ahead of the November election.

Hoosiers can update their voter registration and check their registration status by going to IndianaVoters.com.

Voters in Indiana must:



Be at least 18 years old

Not in jail or prison

Be a United States citizen and Indiana resident

Live in precinct for at least 30 days.

