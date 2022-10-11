VOTE NOW: Last day to register for November election

INDIANA — Voters in Indiana have until midnight on Tuesday, October 11 to ensure their voter registration is up-to-date ahead of the November election.
Hoosiers can update their voter registration and check their registration status by going to IndianaVoters.com.
Voters in Indiana must:
- Be at least 18 years old
- Not in jail or prison
- Be a United States citizen and Indiana resident
Live in precinct for at least 30 days.
