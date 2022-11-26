Vote Now: Small Business Saturday

The countdown to the holidays is on. Many businesses are counting on shoppers to end the year with a profit.

Small businesses are no different.

Business owners use the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage shoppers to check out what's new on their Main Street.



Other themed shopping events continue into next week.

Monday is Cyber Monday, where a number of businesses, small and large, offer discounts in their online stores.

Non-profits use Tuesday to encourage consumers to make a donation. This event is called "Giving Tuesday."