Protect your packages, porch pirates are on the prowl again. In fact, residents in a neighborhood on Indianapolis' southwest side have been hit particularly hard.

The Indiana Department of Homeland security says that 60 percent of Americans know someone who has had a package stolen during the holiday season.

“If you can, try and have the packaged delivered to your house at a certain time,” Sergeant Genae Cook with IMPD says.

IMPD also recommends delivering the package to your work if possible.