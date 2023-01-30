VOTE NOW: Too Young for Social Media

There's a new call to limit social media use in young children.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says he believes 13 is too young for children to be on social media platforms.

Medical experts say kids brains are still developing, and research has shown that constant social media scrolling can actually affect brain chemistry in young kids.

According to a study published this month in JAMA Pediatrics, students who checked social media more regularly displayed greater neural sensitivity in certain parts of their brains, making their brains more sensitive to social consequences over time.

