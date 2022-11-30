VOTE NOW: U.S. advances in World Cup

Watch Now
USA scores back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 1930
Christian Pulisic of the United States lies on the pitch after scoring as teammates Sergino Dest, left, and Josh Sargent celebrate during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Posted at 3:59 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 04:14:16-05

QATAR — A single goal is all that was needed to propel the U.S. Men's Soccer Team forward in the World Cup.

Christian Pulisic kicked the ball, scored the goal and crashed into the goalkeeper, a collision that sent the American star to a hospital and the United States into the second round of the World Cup.

More than an hour later, he contacted his teammates by FaceTime to join the celebration.

Pulisic's 38th-minute goal had held up, and the United States had beaten Iran 1-0 on Tuesday night in their politically charged rematch to advance to the World Cup's knockout stage. He's now day to day after sustaining a pelvic injury during the team's win.

After finishing second in Group B with five points, two behind England, the U.S. plays the Netherlands on Saturday with the chance to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

“I always say it’s us against the world,” winger Tim Weah said, “’cause no one believed that the U.S. could play good football.”

Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the U.S. needed a victory to reach the round of 16. Iran finished third in the group with three points and has failed to advance in six World Cup appearances.

The win is the U.S.'s second consecutive World Cup shutouts for the first time since 1930.

