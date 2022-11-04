Watch Now
VOTE NOW: Which time zone does Indiana belong in?

It's a hot topic among Hoosiers
Posted at 4:42 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 04:42:01-04

Hoosiers will turn their clocks back one hour before heading to bed on Saturday night. The time change will reignite a popular debate. Which time zone does the state belong in?

Indiana started observing Daylight Saving Time in April 2006. Before then, most of state was on Indiana Time.

Currently, Arizona and Hawaii are the only states to not change their clocks. Recently, there have been pushes for all states to stay on Daylight Saving year round. Proponents say it could prevent crashes among other things.

