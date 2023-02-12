VOTE NOW: Your reason to watch

The Super Bowl comes down to one of three things for most people. The game, the commercials, or the halftime show. We'll break them down below.

THE GAME

The all-star cast of players in the trenches should decide the Super Bowl champion.

Sure, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will make their share of plays. But Sunday's game will come down to which team controls the line of scrimmage.

THE COMMERICALS

Super Bowl ads are more than just breaks between gameplay during the biggest sporting event of the year: They offer a glimpse of the country’s zeitgeist, along with how major industries are faring.

This year, crypto ads and automakers are advertising less since those industries are facing problems. Major food brands like M&Ms, tech companies like Google, streaming services including Peacock and more alcohol brands have jumped in to take their place.

When Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday night with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, big marketers will be battling it out during the Fox broadcast as well.

Their prize? The chance to capture the attention of more than 100 million viewers expected to tune in for the big game. This price of entry is steep: Some advertisers are paying more than $7 million for a 30-second spot, and that doesn't include the cost of making the ad itself.

THE HALFTIME SHOW

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna is the headline act of this year's halftime show.

She's had 14 No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including "We Found Love," "Work," "Umbrella" and "Disturbia." She and rapper A$AP Rocky recently welcomed her first child.

"The setlist was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate — that's what this show is going to be. It's going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together," Rihanna said.