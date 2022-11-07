VOTE: Too Much Money?

People across the country woke up in shock after no tickets matched all of the numbers needed to win the Powerball grand prize on Saturday. The Multi-State Lottery Association says the jackpot grows to $1.9 billion for Monday night's drawing. The cash value for Monday night's drawing is $929 million, before taxes.

The Multi-State Lottery Association says -- $1 billion dollars in cash would be twice the height of the Willis Tower in Chicago. So, the nearly $2 billion dollar jackpot up for grabs Monday night would be four times the height.

The Lottery Association says fewer people are buying tickets for each drawing as they did five or six years ago. When fewer people buy tickets, a smaller percentage of the millions of possible number combinations are covered and the likelihood of a winner drops.

Many people still are playing Powerball and Mega Millions, the other lottery game offered in most of the country. It’s ticket sales from those Powerball players that fund the prizes and enabled the jackpot to soar by $300 million.

