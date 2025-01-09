WRTV’s Kevin Gregory announces his retirement after 35 years on air

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV’s Chief Meteorologist Kevin Gregory, a household name for Hoosiers for more than three decades, announced his retirement on Thursday.

“I smile as I reflect on the decades with a sense of pride, accomplishment, and joy,” Gregory said in a social media post. “My career at WRTV took me outside of the studio to hundreds of schools, community events, and even New York City to appear on a soap opera. I thank our viewers for their kindness and for inviting me into their homes.”

Gregory’s final on-air date will be Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. The Ben Davis and Purdue alum started at WRTV on Aug. 7, 1989.

He had two short stints in Lafayette, IN, and Champaign, IL, before landing the job here in Indianapolis just two years after graduating college.

“Kevin’s remarkable dedication to viewers across Central Indiana for 35 years is a true testament to his passion,” Maureen Jennings, News Director of WRTV, said. “Countless nights spent camped out in the station to keep our community informed have made him a beloved team member. He will be missed, but we are excited for the new adventures that await Kevin in retirement.”

Gregory’s connection runs deep with local non-profits, community leaders, and Hoosiers everywhere who rely on him for critical weather information.

WATCH | Kevin's weather camp

“Whether it’s keeping viewers safe during storms, helping support a community project, or speaking at area schools, Kevin truly embodies WRTV’s mission to serve our communities,” Charlie Grisham, VP & General Manager of WRTV, said. “Kevin has been a trusted presence for Central Indiana, and we’ll honor his legacy by continuing to put Hoosiers first.”

Gregory’s talent runs in the family as his father, Bob Gregory, also enjoyed a long career in Indianapolis television starting in the early 70s.

WATCH | Celebrating Kevin Gregory's 30 years at WRTV

Celebrating Kevin Gregory's 30 years at WRTV-6

It was during those years that Gregory tagged along with his dad on Friday nights, giving him the insight and inspiration that ultimately shaped his future plans.

He’s also a graduate of the Mississippi State Broadcasting Meteorology program, is a member of the National Weather Association, and earned the American Meteorological Society’s Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation.

WRTV will unveil special coverage honoring Gregory’s legacy ahead of his last television appearance on WRTV’s News at 6 on Feb. 28.