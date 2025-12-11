Black ice blamed for I‑65 shutdown near Lebanon; traffic halted both ways

LEBANON, Ind. — Interstate 65 is shut down in both directions near Lebanon on Thursday as police respond to multiple crashes, creating major traffic backups and prompting urgent warnings to drivers.

Lebanon police said they are working several accidents and urged motorists to avoid the area if possible.

“Plan for extended travel times and, most of all, be safe,” police said in a morning alert, cautioning drivers to use extra care and allow more time to stop.

According to Indiana Department of Transportation traffic cameras, southbound I-65 has been closed for much of the morning. Northbound lanes were shut down late Thursday morning too.

Drivers should take local roads through Lebanon to bypass the affected stretch of interstate and reenter I-65 closer to Indianapolis.

WRTV Storm Team Meteorologist, Chris Swaim, reports low-level moisture- mist, drizzle, fog could be to blame.

No immediate word was available on injuries or number of crashes.

Drivers are advised to check traffic updates before traveling and to use alternate routes to limit delays.