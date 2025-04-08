Carmel looking to help businesses, and neighbors recover from tornado damage

CARMEL, Ind. — Days after a tornado carved a destructive path through Carmel, local businesses are dealing with the significant damage and the challenges of rebuilding.

The storm left at least 13 businesses affected, with two unable to reopen, prompting the city to take swift action to support recovery efforts.

“It’s pretty shocking and traumatic, as you would expect,” said Steven Rice, President of RITRON Incorporated.

In response to the storm's impact, the Carmel City Council convened an emergency meeting Monday night, during which the city voted to waive city fees associated with rebuilding and repairs such as building permit fees.

At-Large Council member Jeff Worrell highlighted the urgency of municipal support.

“We haven’t ever experienced anything like this before; it’s been very hectic," he shared.

"That’s what government should be doing—being responsive, proactively, or at least quickly when things like this happen," Rice explained.

Nearby, Gemi Ozdemir of Ozwell Fitness opened his gym's doors for the first time since the tornado struck, though weather-related damages to a windowed workout area were severely damaged.

“I kind of describe it as, like, if you had hail damage on half your roof, you’re not just going to get half of the roof replaced. You’ve got to do the whole thing,” Ozdemir explained.

Despite the losses, both he and Rice expressed gratitude for the community’s response during this challenging time.

“The community showed up for sure,” Ozdemir added.

"It's funny how a traumatic event like this can help bring clarity to the things that matter," Rice added.

As residents and business owners work together to navigate the aftermath of the tornado, Carmel is hoping to add a bridge loan program to help the rebuilding process as community members wait to hear from insurance companies for future natural disasters.

The loan program is set to be discussed at the next city council meeting in two weeks.

