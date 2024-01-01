Griffin Gonzalez

Griffin Gonzalez joined WRTV as a reporter in January of 2024.

He is thrilled to be back in Indianapolis, telling impactful stories in the communities he grew up in.

Griffin was raised in Carmel, Indiana and is a proud graduate of Carmel High School. Throughout his time growing up in Carmel, he developed a deep passion for broadcast journalism through his work with the high school’s radio and TV stations WHJE and CHTV.

After graduating, Griffin chose to head just 50 miles south to Bloomington for his undergraduate years at Indiana University where he majored in broadcast journalism at The Media School and minored in marketing at the Kelley School of Business. Since graduating, he has loved taking every opportunity to mentor aspiring journalists.

Following his college years, Griffin headed south once more to report for WDRB-TV in Louisville, Kentucky where he served as a news reporter and weekend sports anchor.

There, Griffin told impactful stories about people overcoming their biggest obstacles in the best college basketball region in the country covering the Louisville Cardinals, Kentucky Wildcats and the Indiana Hoosiers before returning home.

When Griffin isn’t chasing stories, you can find him serving as the emcee for sporting events across the state, finding the best places to eat in Indy, or taking in a game with his friends and family.

Griffin loves to tell stories about people overcoming their biggest obstacles and share the good news that Indy has to offer.

If you have a story, contact Griffin anytime at griffin.gonzalez@wrtv.com